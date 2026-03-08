Watch CBS News
Local News

Beautiful start to week before round of rain, severe storms hits North Texas midweek

By
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Read Full Bio
Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Happy Daylight-Saving Time, North Texas! Saturday, the sunrise and sunset were about an hour earlier than Sunday's; don't forget to change your clocks.

Weather-wise, temperatures will gradually climb into the 60s by lunch and reach the low 70s for the afternoon high. There will be plenty of sunshine, and the wind will be mild.

todays-forecast-dfw.png

Monday, temperatures start in the 60s and quickly climb into the 80s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will begin to build as an upper-level low-pressure system approaches North Texas. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 20 mph at times. A few isolated storms will be possible, especially for those to the east of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The next big weather maker swings through the area on Tuesday, causing the chance of severe weather.

As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a slight risk, level 2 out of 5, indicating the confidence is high for scattered severe storm development. There is a capping inversion that will be in place on Tuesday, so severe storms will be dependent on the environmental factors. All modes of severe weather are possible.

severe-weather-dfw.png

Rain will continue overnight through Wednesday morning. An additional inch or so of accumulation will be possible. After the front swings through, conditions clear.

Thursday will be seasonal, cool and sunny. Temperatures climb through the rest of the week into the weekend due to a ridge of high pressure. 

7-day-forecast-dfw.png

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue