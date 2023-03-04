DART trains stranded across North Texas due to power outage
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A systemwide network power loss has stranded DART trains across North Texas.
A spokesman says the power outage at the transit agency's rail operations center is to blame.
Crews are working to get generators powered up so that service can be restored.
No word yet what impact the outage has on bus service.
The bus service is not impacted.
