Watch CBS News
Local News

DART trains stranded across North Texas due to power outage

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

DART rail stalled due to system wide power outage
DART rail stalled due to system wide power outage 01:50

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A systemwide network power loss has stranded DART trains across North Texas.

A spokesman says the power outage at the transit agency's rail operations center is to blame.

Crews are working to get generators powered up so that service can be restored.

No word yet what impact the outage has on bus service.

The bus service is not impacted.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 6:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.