Watch live: Big Tex rises as State Fair of Texas nears return

Big Tex gets ready to rise in Fair Park

As summer winds down in Dallas, one of the city's icons will return to its rightful place.

On Friday morning, Big Tex will rise 55 feet into the air on the aptly named Big Tex Circle in the heart of Fair Park.

Sporting an outfit by Dickies, a 95-gallon hat and size 96 Lucchese boots, the titanic Texan will greet visitors to the State Fair with a friendly "howdy, folks" and helpful announcements.

The State Fair of Texas is just one week away, opening on Friday, Sept. 26. It runs until Oct. 19.

How to watch Big Tex get installed

What: Big Tex installed at Fair Park ahead of the State Fair of Texas

Date: Friday, Sept. 19, 2025

Time: 10 a.m.

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device, and on the CBS News Texas YouTube channel.