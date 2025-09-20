City of Dallas unveils $140 million Cotton Bowl renovations ahead of State Fair of Texas, Red River Rivalry

The City of Dallas unveiled $140 million in renovations during the much-anticipated ribbon-cutting Saturday morning at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park.

North Texans are finally seeing the improvements with the cutting of a ribbon. The renovations were three years in the making.

Fans can expect multi-story entryways at the west gate and two outdoor terraces with downtown views at the upper west concourse. Other renovations include 14 new escalators, widened concourses, more concessions and restrooms and a modernized façade.

Some improvements inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium include premium seating and additional suites offering a VIP fan experience.

Fair Park general manager Brett Wulke said he believes it will bring a big economic impact to the area with everything from football games to concerts at the Cotton Bowl.

"We want to draw more of these events that brings the community out and events they're excited about. We also have two tenants. We have Trinity, and we have Athletico coming online," Wulke said. "We want them to love where they are and provide a very comfortable home for them."

The renovations are done on time which means fans who come out for the Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas in October will be able to enjoy them.