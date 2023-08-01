Dangerously high temperatures, low humidity make for increased fire threat in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for today due to dangerous heat.

We are waking up to temperatures in the low 80s, but it feels like the upper 80s.

By noon, DFW will already be sitting at 100 degrees and we continue to climb from there with a high of 107 degrees.

DFW may even tie the afternoon temperature record today, which is 107 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for all of North Texas until 8 p.m. this evening as it will feel like 105 to 112 degrees.

Please continue your heat safety precautions.

Today is also an Ozone Action Day, which means it will be unhealthy outdoors this afternoon for sensitive groups. Elderly and those with upper respiratory issues should limit their time outside.

The Red Flag Warning for areas along and west of I-35 continues again today from 1 p.m. until 1 a.m. Wednesday where there is a critical fire threat.

Areas east of I-35 have an elevated fire threat. Any fire that develops has the potential to quickly spread.

North Texas remains under the ridge of high pressure through the work week.

Late weekend the ridge begins to break down and loosen its grip on our weather, allowing a weak cold front to sag south along the Oklahoma border. This will bring low rain chances to the area early next week.

We have already experienced 23 days at 100 degrees or hotter and we continue that stretch right into the weekend.

More sunshine on the way with warm mornings in the mid 80s.