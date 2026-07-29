Dangerous North Texas heat puts homeless at risk as Dallas for Change delivers water, relief

With dangerous heat continuing to grip North Texas, many people are looking for ways to stay safe. For those living on the streets, escaping the heat isn't always an option.

Every day, you can find Dallas for Change on the ground serving the homeless community cold drinks and other supplies as the triple-digit heat continues to smother the region.

"We predominantly work here in the city, so the Cedars, Downtown Dallas, South Dallas, East Dallas. We act as an emergency response unit," said Dallas For Change founder Anthony Lazon Conde.

Wednesday's drink of choice: homemade pineapple water.

"It was like coconut Kool-Aid," said a man who lined up for a drink.

The all-volunteer mutual aid organization was founded a decade ago and has helped thousands of unhoused North Texans. The group works alongside the city and other community partners to connect people with resources, sometimes including temporary shelter for those who need a place of shade from the dangerous heat.

"When the weather is 106 degrees, and we don't have enough respite centers or cooling stations spread out throughout the city, we bring those resources to the people who need them," Lazon Conde said. "Right now, we were actually paying a couple more days of housing for a family that we found in the streets of Downtown Dallas a week ago when the temperature was 106 degrees."

Lazon Conde said what sets their organization apart is consistency.

"We build that trust with people, so whenever we do show up the third, fourth time around with food or water, they ask us, 'Hey, do you mind letting me into your van for 5 minutes? Can I rest my feet?" he said.

With little relief from the heat in the forecast, Dallas for Change said it will keep showing up, providing not just water, but respect and dignity to everyone they serve.

"I think there's stigmas around people that are unhoused, the people that choose to spend time on the streets, and I think we need to grow past us as human beings," said Lazon Conde. "You know, I think we need to treat everybody with love, kindness, and respect and, and get rid of these stigmas, get rid of the assumptions."