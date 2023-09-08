Dangerous heat in store for Friday but a cooldown is in the near future

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Hang on just a little longer! Rain and cooler temperatures are on the way.

But today is a Weather Alert. Brace yourself for more record-breaking heat, along with dangerous feels-like temperatures.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of North Texas, including the Metroplex, until 9 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 111 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for the eastern parts of North Texas until 9 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 109 degrees.

Our forecast high for today is 108 degrees. We are expected to shatter our current record of 100 degrees set back in 1998.

We'll see mostly sunny skies for much of the day. But heads up! We're alerting you to a chance of storms later this afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Parts of North Texas are under marginal and slight risks for strong to severe storms. The biggest threat is damaging winds, but hail could also develop. We'll keep you posted.

Today is also an ozone action day, making the air unhealthy for sensitive groups. Limit your time outdoors and try to carpool.

A big weather pattern change will bring a healthier dose of rain to North Texas. We're also going to cool down.

An area of high pressure will push further to our southwest, allowing for our rain chances to increase over the next several days.

On Saturday, a few showers are possible during the morning and early afternoon. The rain chance is at 20%. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

For Sunday, we won't see as much rain. Highs will be in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances are between 40-60% Monday through Thursday. We'll have more widespread rain over our area, especially by Tuesday. We'll need to watch out for some localized flooding.

High temperatures will cool into the low 80s by Tuesday through Thursday.