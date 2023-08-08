Dangerous heat continues with 9th Excessive Heat Warning in row issued

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Weather Alert is issued for Wednesday due to the Excessive Heat Warning for the Metroplex and west.

Cloud cover kept the temperatures down a little Tuesday afternoon. Another 100°plus day, but the "coolest" day we've had so far this August. There was actually a trace of rain at the DFW airport Tuesday - the first trace since the last rain.

Another August day and another Excessive Heat Warning for the next day. This makes nine in a row. This triggers a Weather Alert for Wednesday. This is dangerous heat. I know we are seeing it every day but the threat continues.

The Red Flag Warning continues. This is currently the 4th driest summer on record, the last measurable rain at DFW was 23 days ago. And worse, the wind is going to pick up overnight and into tomorrow morning.

A weak front is expected to come in from the west tomorrow at the close of day/early evening. The storms will weaken as they enter North Texas but there are rain chances Wednesday evening.

After this, the rain chances go to near nil for 4-5 days. The heat, however, is going nowhere. The sizzle continues. Please be careful out there.