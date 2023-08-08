Watch CBS News
Dangerous heat continues with 9th Excessive Heat Warning in row issued

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Weather Alert is issued for Wednesday due to the Excessive Heat Warning for the Metroplex and west.

Cloud cover kept the temperatures down a little Tuesday afternoon. Another 100°plus day, but the "coolest" day we've had so far this August. There was actually a trace of rain at the DFW airport Tuesday - the first trace since the last rain.

Another August day and another Excessive Heat Warning for the next day. This makes nine in a row. This triggers a Weather Alert for Wednesday. This is dangerous heat. I know we are seeing it every day but the threat continues.

The Red Flag Warning continues. This is currently the 4th driest summer on record, the last measurable rain at DFW was 23 days ago. And worse, the wind is going to pick up overnight and into tomorrow morning.

A weak front is expected to come in from the west tomorrow at the close of day/early evening. The storms will weaken as they enter North Texas but there are rain chances Wednesday evening.

After this, the rain chances go to near nil for 4-5 days. The heat, however, is going nowhere. The sizzle continues. Please be careful out there.  

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 6:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

