Dangerous heat across North Texas, slim chances of rain

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a weather alert for Wednesday due to dangerous heat. It is also an Ozone Action Day and the red flag warning has been extended for the afternoon, along and west of I-35.

Tuesday, DFW hit 107 degrees tying the afternoon record for the day. Wednesday won't be record breaking but it will still be dangerously hot. We aren't getting relief in the mornings as temperatures are once again in the low 80s, but it feels like the upper 80s. Highs Wednesday top out around 107 degrees with lots of sunshine.

The excessive heat warning has been extended until 8:00 p.m. this evening as it will feel like 103-110 degrees. And it isn't just North Texas under a heat alert, they extend north into Kansas, Missouri and east into Mississippi. We will see heat alerts extended through the rest of the week for DFW. Please continue your heat safety precautions.



Wednesday is also another Ozone Action Day, which means it will be unhealthy outdoors this afternoon for sensitive groups. Elderly and those with upper respiratory issues should limit their time outside.

The red flag warning for areas along and west of I-35 continues Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. Thursday, where there is a critical fire threat. Areas east of I-35 have an elevated fire threat. Any fire that develops has the potential to quickly spread out of control.

A pattern change arrives early next week as the ridge of high pressure sitting over Texas shifts to the west. This will allow a weak front to slide into North Texas returning low rain chances to the area. Rainfall totals will be light and mainly focused east of I-35. A few showers could develop as early as Monday evening with better chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our count of 100 degree days is now up to 24 and they will continue into Monday.