Dallas Zoo bids farewell to 15-year-old giraffe Ferrell

DALLAS - Ferrell the 15-year-old giraffe has died, the Dallas Zoo announced Monday with a heavy heart.

"This sudden loss has left us all completely heartbroken. We kindly ask that you keep our staff in your thoughts as we navigate through this challenging time," officials said in a statement.

The statement continued to explain how Ferrell died. Zoo officials said he fell in the barn and injured his jaw, which ended up needing surgery. Although, during surgery the team discovered the injury was not repairable due to Ferrell's size and anatomy.

The beloved giraffe faced limited use of his jaw and tongue, which would make it nearly impossible to eat.

Officials ended their statement by explaining: "Given this prognosis, and the impact on Ferrell's quality of life, the team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Ferrell on Sunday, Dec. 31."