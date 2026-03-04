Mansfield prepares for World Cup spotlight as city awaits assigned national team Mansfield is gearing up for its role as an official FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Base Camp Training Site, joining Frisco as North Texas hubs for two yet‑to‑be‑determined national teams. With fewer than 100 days until the tournament, city leaders are showcasing Mansfield’s readiness — from upgraded facilities to more than 150 local restaurants — and embracing the global moment by planning to decorate the city in the colors of whichever team FIFA assigns.