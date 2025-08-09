Dallas Wings drop 4th game in a row after 88-77 loss to New York Liberty

The home skid continues for the Dallas Wings after Friday night's 88-77 loss to the New York Liberty.

Dallas was without rookie Paige Bueckers due to a back injury that required treatment when the teams met Tuesday in New York. Breanna Stewart, Kennedy Burke and Nyara Sabally did not play for the Liberty.

Dallas veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale led the charge, scoring 17 points, and Maddy Siegrist added 15 off the bench for the Wings. Myisha Hines-Allen had 12 points and seven rebounds.

But none of it was enough to stop the hot shooting and all-around effort by New York on Friday. The Liberty made 51.5% of their shots, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range, and 11 of 11 free throws in the first half. The Wings were held to 33.3% shooting with nine turnovers.

The Wings narrowed a 19-point deficit down to three late in the third, but New York began the fourth quarter on a 13-1 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Leonie Fiebich, to take control with a 77-58 lead. The Wings didn't make their first field goal of the fourth until the 5:50 mark.

In the game, New York's Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points, Emma Meesseman had 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Fiebich and Jonquel Jones also scored 14 points apiece for New York (20-10). Natasha Cloud and Marine Johannes each added 10.

The Wings have now dropped four straight games, with three of those losses coming on their home court.

"We're in every game," Hines-Allen said during the post-game press conference about the team's ability to keep the scores close against their opponents. "We just got to figure out a way to get over the hump... There's definitely room for improvement on how to finish and close out games."

Dallas aims to halt the home slide when they host the Washington Mystics on Sunday, Aug. 10, at College Park Center in Arlington. Tip-off is scheduled at 3 p.m. CT.

The meeting will be the third of the season between the two teams. Dallas is 5-11 at home, and Washington is 4-11 on the road.