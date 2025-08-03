Dallas Wings trade guard DiJonai Carrington to Minnesota Lynx, waive center Teaira McCowan

The Dallas Wings have traded guard DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx and have waived center Teaira McCowan, the organization announced early Sunday morning.

In exchange for Carrington, the Wing will receive Lynx guard Diamond Miller, Lynx guard Karlie Samuelson and Minnesota's 2027 second-round pick.

The news comes before the WNBA's Aug. 7 deadline.

Carrington, 27, a 2024 All-Star and the league's 2024 Most Improved Player, was brought to the Wings from the Connecticut Sun earlier this year in one of the largest trades in the history of the WNBA.

She is now the second player from that deal to be traded to another team, as forward NaLyssa Smith was sent to the Las Vegas Aces in June in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Both trades are a shock for fans, who were hoping this new Wings squad, with the addition of rookie Paige Bueckers, could be a contender for a championship.

Carrington, who was a starter for the Wings when the season began, has been coming off the bench as of late. She's appeared in 20 games this season, starting 13 of them and averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

What's next for McCowan?

The Wings acquired McCowan in 2022 from the Indiana Fever. She averaged double-figures and at least seven rebounds per game in six of her first seven seasons in the WNBA.

The 6-7 center from Mississippi State has appeared in 17 games in 2025, averaging 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. Like Carrington, McCowan was a former starter for Dallas, but was coming off the bench for most of the 2025 season.

Will a team pick her up before the Aug. 7 deadline? Time will tell over the next few days.