Dallas Wings fly past Toronto Tempo 89-76 behind Paige Bueckers' 22-point effort

Paige Bueckers scored 22 points and the Dallas Wings never trailed in an 89-76 victory over the Toronto Tempo on Sunday.

Bueckers made 9 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and handed out seven assists for Dallas (13-8), which improved to 7-5 on the road. Bueckers had a run of four straight games scoring 25-plus points.

Rookie Azzi Fudd scored 17 for the Wings on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range. Jessica Shepard finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds for her 12th double-double this season, while Arike Ogunbowale and Awak Kuier both totaled 10 points and six rebounds.

Marina Mabrey led Toronto (9-11) with 19 points. Nyara Sabally had 14 points, and Isabelle Harrison scored 13. Reserve Kia Nurse made three 3-pointers and scored 12.

Fudd and Ogunbowale hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 10-0 run as Dallas jumped in front 19-8. Fudd hit another 3-pointer as the Wings shot 5 for 10 from distance to lead 30-19 after one quarter.

Mabrey's layup with two seconds left cut it to 47-42 at halftime.

Harrison had the first basket of the third quarter, but Shepard scored four in an 8-0 run that followed. The Wings built a 71-59 advantage heading to the fourth and were never again threatened.

Toronto hadn't played since an 89-80 home loss to Phoenix a week ago. Mabrey missed that game with neck spasms after scoring 53 points to tie the WNBA's single-game record in a 125-97 home win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Up next

Dallas plays the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Tuesday, June 7. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.