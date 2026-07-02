Paige Bueckers scores 11 of her 25 points in 4th quarter as Wings beat Sun, 86-83

Paige Bueckers scored 11 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, Jessica Shepard finished with 14 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 86-83 on Thursday night.

Bueckers made a step-back jumper while being fouled with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter to give Dallas an 80-78 lead, its first since it was 16-15. She added the free throw for a three-point lead, but Aaliyah Edwards answered with a three-point play at the other end to tie it at 81-all.

Trailing 84-83 with 25 seconds left, Connecticut guard Leila Lacan dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane for a shot that rolled off the rim. Shepard secured the defensive rebound and made two free throws at the other end to give Dallas an 86-83 lead with 2.9 left. Connecticut was not able to get off a 3-point attempt before the buzzer.

The game was played in Hartford instead of the Sun's usual home and drew an announced crowd of 14,578 at PeoplesBank Arena to see Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, the two former UConn stars who were drafted by the Wings with the No. 1 pick in the last two WNBA drafts.

Alanna Smith added 11 points off the bench for Dallas (12-8), which trailed by as many as 14 points. Bueckers, who also had seven rebounds and seven assists, scored at least 25 points for the fourth straight game.

Lacan finished with 18 points, and Brittney Griner had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Connecticut (4-16). Charlisse Leger-Walker added 14 points.

Dallas: Plays at Toronto on Sunday.

Connecticut: Travels to face Minnesota on Monday.