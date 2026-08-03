Dallas Wings moving to American Airlines Center for 2027 season

The Dallas Wings announced Monday they are officially moving to the American Airlines Center for the 2027 season.

The announcement was made in a video, with the caption "Big stars. Bigger stage. The next era," on the team's social media pages. It began with star point guard Paige Bueckers and head coach Jose Fernandez, who said they had news. Then the camera cuts to Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug, who officially says the words.

This news comes on the heels of both the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars making plans to leave the AAC in the next couple of years.

In June, the Mavs organization said it's pursuing land at the former Valley View Mall site for a new arena and entertainment hub. And the Stars organization said it plans to build a new arena and entertainment district in Plano.

The Wings, who have been waiting to break ground on a new practice facility and arena in downtown Dallas, have a plan for a new home for now.

The Wings have two more games scheduled at the AAC this season – Aug. 7 against the Golden State Valkyries and Aug. 20 against the Indiana Fever.