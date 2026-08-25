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Extreme heat amid wildfire threat in North Texas; temperature to drop a few degrees in upcoming days

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
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Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

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Since Saturday, DFW has seen record-breaking heat. Temperatures reached 109° on Monday, with DFW hitting 109°, making it one of the hottest days since 2023.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to an extreme heat warning. Temperatures could reach up to 109 degrees by the afternoon; DFW's high is expected to get up to 105 degrees.

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A few showers and storms are possible Tuesday morning due to a shortwave. Eastern counties have a chance of rain until the early afternoon; most will stay dry.

Winds from the southwest gusting up to 20 mph will increase the grass fire threat for residents west of I-35. Please avoid any activities that may cause a spark or a flame.

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On Wednesday, a front will sag southward into North Texas, which may spark up a few showers through Thursday morning. Not everyone will see rainfall, just a few lucky locations. This will lead to afternoon temperatures dipping a few degrees cooler than the last several days. 

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