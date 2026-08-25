Extreme heat amid wildfire threat in North Texas; temperature to drop a few degrees in upcoming days

Since Saturday, DFW has seen record-breaking heat. Temperatures reached 109° on Monday, with DFW hitting 109°, making it one of the hottest days since 2023.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to an extreme heat warning. Temperatures could reach up to 109 degrees by the afternoon; DFW's high is expected to get up to 105 degrees.

A few showers and storms are possible Tuesday morning due to a shortwave. Eastern counties have a chance of rain until the early afternoon; most will stay dry.

Winds from the southwest gusting up to 20 mph will increase the grass fire threat for residents west of I-35. Please avoid any activities that may cause a spark or a flame.

On Wednesday, a front will sag southward into North Texas, which may spark up a few showers through Thursday morning. Not everyone will see rainfall, just a few lucky locations. This will lead to afternoon temperatures dipping a few degrees cooler than the last several days.