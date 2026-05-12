Temperatures spike into 80s, 90s ahead of small rain chances late week in North Texas

It is another pleasant start across Dallas-Fort Worth, as with Tuesday morning's temperatures in the 50s and 60s. You'll need a light jacket or a sweatshirt to start your day again.

Looking ahead to the rest of the workweek, the warming trend continues. A high-pressure ridge builds in; expect highs to return to near 90 on Wednesday.

With a more southerly flow, expect an uptick in humidity, especially this weekend.

Wind gusts will also increase beginning Thursday and stay breezy this weekend between 25 and 35 mph.

The ridge of high pressure slides east, and rain chances return to the forecast by the weekend. Expect minimal rain, with only a 20% chance on both weekend days.

A bigger mid to upper-level disturbance (shortwave trough) will bring more widespread shower and thunderstorm chances on Monday. More storms will be possible next week.