It's another chilly start across North Texas on Wednesday. Grab a jacket on your way out the door.

Expect a mix of sunshine and a few clouds, with temperatures warming to 70° by Wednesday afternoon.

The warming trend continues, and it will be noticeably less cold on Thursday morning, with temperatures in the 40s to 50s.

North Texas will continue to warm up through the first half of the weekend, before a cold front drops temperatures 10° through Sunday. There is a small 20% chance of a shower as this front moves through Saturday night.

Then, another cold front moves through on Tuesday, bringing another 20% chance of showers and highs in the 50s through Thanksgiving.