Hot, humid day ahead with feels-like temperatures in the triple-digits across North Texas

A few clouds will be in the skies on Tuesday morning, but they will clear by afternoon. Breezy south winds, gusting up to 25 mph, will pump a lot of moisture from the Gulf into North Texas.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s Tuesday afternoon, with a heat index (feels-like temperatures) in the triple digits due to high moisture content. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the A/C.

A high-pressure system will build this week, allowing for conditions to heat up and the sun to shine. Highs will climb into the mid- and upper-90s by midweek; heat index values will be around 100 degrees, and winds will be breezy from the south.

The ridge breaks down at the end of the week, allowing a cold front to move through the area. The front will bring a chance of rain Thursday night into Friday; more activity will follow during the weekend. The timing and amount of precipitation are still being ironed out.