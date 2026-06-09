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Hot, humid day ahead with feels-like temperatures in the triple-digits across North Texas

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
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Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

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A few clouds will be in the skies on Tuesday morning, but they will clear by afternoon. Breezy south winds, gusting up to 25 mph, will pump a lot of moisture from the Gulf into North Texas.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s Tuesday afternoon, with a heat index (feels-like temperatures) in the triple digits due to high moisture content. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the A/C.

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A high-pressure system will build this week, allowing for conditions to heat up and the sun to shine. Highs will climb into the mid- and upper-90s by midweek; heat index values will be around 100 degrees, and winds will be breezy from the south.

The ridge breaks down at the end of the week, allowing a cold front to move through the area. The front will bring a chance of rain Thursday night into Friday; more activity will follow during the weekend. The timing and amount of precipitation are still being ironed out. 

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