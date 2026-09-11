No measurable rain in sight as temperatures reach upper 90s in North Texas to end workweek

As the workweek closes Friday, expect a mix of clouds, sunshine and temperatures in the upper 90s. There is a slim 20% chance of an isolated shower or rumble.

While some areas received measurable rainfall on Thursday, DFW did not, so the dry streak continues. So now, the metroplex has gone 57 days without measurable rainfall, ranking DFW 5th for the most days ever without receiving any rain.

North Texas will stay mainly dry this weekend, with only a slim 10% chance of rain east of I-35 on Saturday and no chance of rain on Sunday.

It will still feel as hot as 105-107° at times this weekend, but as of Friday morning, there are no heat advisories in place, though this may change.

Looking ahead to next week, North Texas will continue to be near records each day through Thursday, and after that, it looks like the summer heat will finally break. Temperatures will return closer to normal by Friday.