Expect a beautiful fall week across North Texas with cool mornings, temperatures in the 70s and 80s

It will be a beautiful and mild start to the week. Expect high clouds to dissipate throughout Monday, mild winds from the southeast and temperatures to top out in the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Tuesday will also be fabulous weather-wise as well. The morning will be cool. Grab the jacket heading out the door, but you won't need it by the afternoon. Most of North Texas will wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the low 80s with winds from the southeast at 5 mph.

A high-pressure system is building this week, meaning temperatures will climb above average next week.

By the end of the week, highs are expected to reach the upper 80s, and southeasterly winds will increase humidity.

The next slight chance of rainfall is forecast for the following week.