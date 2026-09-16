Dry, hot spell continues for North Texas as area has gone 62 days without measurable rainfall

The dry, hot spell continues in North Texas. There have officially been 62 consecutive days without measurable rainfall at DFW Airport, tying for the 3rd most consecutive dry days on record.

North Texas will stay mostly dry this week due to a ridge of high pressure. This will increase fire danger, since winds will be a bit gusty to the west of the I-35.

Today, DFW is expected to reach 100 degrees. If this happens, it will be the 52nd triple-digit day so far this year, the sixth most recorded on record. The normal number of 100-degree days is 20 per year.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday due to a heat index known as the feels-like value reaching up to 106 degrees. Please be sure to take heat precautions.

The rest of the week's temperatures will be extremely hot and potentially record-breaking. It's not until Sunday, at the start of next week, that a cold front is expected to swing through the area.

As of now, forecast models are inconsistent on the timing of the front and about how much rain or how cool it will get. Just know there is a glimmer of hope for some much-needed precipitation and a cool down in the near future.