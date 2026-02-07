North Texas to see above average warmth ahead of possible showers next week

Whether you're going to the last day of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo or the Dallas Open, dress for lots of sunshine and warm temperatures Saturday.

The high will top out in the 70s with winds coming from the southeast around 5 mph.

Cloud cover begins to increase on Sunday, but no weather impacts will be expected on the Super Bowl for DFW. Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s will be in the forecast. It's the perfect weather for watching football on the patio.

The next system approaches North Texas on Monday night. A low will bring the chance for some showers and storms on Tuesday. As of now, the risk of any severe development is low.

Warmer-than-average temperatures will be expected all week long. On Valentine's weekend, there is another disturbance that may bring another chance of rain.