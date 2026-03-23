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Cooldown will be short-lived for North Texas as temperatures rise into upper 80s, 90s by mid-week

By Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

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After a steamy weekend in DFW, a cold front is pushing through Monday, dropping temperatures closer to average.

Temperatures on Monday morning are mild in the 50s and 60s.

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Looking ahead to the afternoon, highs rise into the lower to mid-70s, with an increased fire risk across the western counties.

The cooldown will be short-lived as another bridge of high pressure builds in and raises temperatures back into the 90s by Thursday. 

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Thursday will be the only day when DFW may tie or potentially break the previous record of 91°. A cold front will approach and move through on Friday, which will increase winds and drop temperatures. There is a slim 20% chance of rain as the front moves through, but most areas should remain dry.

Highs rise into the 80s by early next week. 

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