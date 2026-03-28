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Cool, dreary Saturday on deck for North Texas before warmth returns

By
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
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Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

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Friday's cold front brought cool temperatures, which will stay in the forecast on Saturday. Cloudy skies will prevent the heat and radiation from the sun from efficiently warming the surface, so highs are expected to top out in the upper 50s, with a slight breeze from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

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Palm Sunday's forecast will be vastly different. Skies will be sunny, temperatures will skyrocket into the 80s and winds will shift from the south, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Enjoy the sunshine because a change in the weather pattern is expected next Tuesday night. A cold front will sweep across North Texas on Tuesday evening, colliding with enough moisture and instability to produce scattered showers and potentially a few isolated stronger storms. 

Mostly cloudy skies and rainy weather will linger through the rest of the week and into Easter weekend, as more disturbances are likely. Though the forecast details are still being ironed out, it's a good idea to plan some indoor festivities this holiday weekend. 

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