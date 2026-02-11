Temperatures to top out in mid-60s Wednesday; rain returns Valentine's Day weekend

After some rain Tuesday night, North Texas is drying out Wednesday morning.

Most areas received less than 0.25" of rain, and there will be no additional rainfall for the morning commute.

It will be sunny, cooler and less humid Wednesday, with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs expected in the mid-60s. You may want to grab a light jacket for your morning commute.

Temperatures rise back into the mid-70s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine, ahead of the next system that approaches North Texas. By Friday, clouds and humidity will increase with temperatures near 80°.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Valentine's Day due to rounds of disruptive rain and storms. At least 1" to 2" of much-needed rain will move through North Texas. The system has slowed slightly, so a spot shower or two will be possible on Friday, but most of the rain moves through overnight and into Saturday.

Plan for rain at least through Saturday afternoon. There is a chance it will dry out by dinnertime, but showers may linger into the evening. The heaviest rain looks to be from early morning through early afternoon.

Stay tuned as the First Alert Weather Team fine-tunes the forecast over the next few days.