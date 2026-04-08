Temperatures rise back into 80s across North Texas ahead of possible isolated showers and storms by weekend

There are plenty of clouds on Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the 50s. Some areas well out to the west are seeing very light sprinkles, but most of the rain on radar isn't reaching the ground.

Expect clearer skies by Wednesday afternoon with warmer temperatures close to the 80-degree mark.

By Friday, there's a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. But by this weekend, a much more active spring-like pattern returns.

Rain chances ramp up to 60% on Sunday, and daily shower and thunderstorm chances will continue well into next week.

As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of North Texas to have the potential for severe storms Sunday through Tuesday. Exact timing and forms of severe weather are still to be determined. If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, you may want to start preparing to possibly bring them inside.

The stormy spring-like pattern continues into next week, with shower and storm chances possibly staying for the entire workweek. There will also be an uptick in humidity outside, with the southwest flow next week. Stay tuned as the First Alert Weather Team fine-tunes the forecast and monitors the threats for severe weather.