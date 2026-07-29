Multiple people displaced after 6 units damaged in fire at Dallas apartment complex, officials say

Nearly a dozen people are without a home after a fire damaged multiple apartment units in Dallas on Tuesday night, officials confirm.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, at about 9:10 a.m., firefighters were called to a three-story apartment complex, Prestonwood Trails, which is located in the 6300 block of Keller Springs Road. When they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming from a second-story balcony, which spread to the third floor.

Due to the heat and the growing blaze, a second alarm was called, prompting additional crews to assist at the scene.

DFR said that after the fire was extinguished, they observed that at least six units sustained significant damage, displacing six adults and three children.

The American Red Cross is helping those affected.

DFR said that all other residents were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.