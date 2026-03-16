Transportation Security Administration data show the agency has lost 366 officers since the partial government shutdown began more than a month ago.

Johnny Jones, with the Local 100 in North Texas, said he knew of a few who had resigned but could not confirm a connection between their departures and the Capitol Hill stalemate.

He could confirm the financial crunch it's having on workers.

"They missed their paycheck this weekend. It was a big fat zero in a bank account," he said. "And two weeks before that, most officers received anywhere between 25 and zero percent."

A gain on zero hit a home hard. Jones said he and his family were going to drive to either New Orleans or Disney World. No paychecks means no vacation for his daughter and son.

"Right now, she's playing volleyball. Getting a little bit of spring break volleyball in, but that's about it. Nothing's going on," he said. "My son can't go nowhere. It's his last year in high school."

TSA officers, or TSOs, according to salary updates on TSA Career, start with a base salary range from $34,454 to $55,486.

Since 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 14, the distribution of that salary has been in jeopardy because Republicans and Democrats cannot agree on funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Money going to ICE is either an issue of reform or a non-starter, depending on which side is chosen.

Proposed legislation, the Shutdown Fairness Act, from Republican Senator Ron Johnson, to pay essential workers during government shutdowns, supposedly had bipartisan support. It was introduced on Oc.15, 2025. Eight days later, the effort failed by a 54-45 vote in the Senate. Reconsideration on Nov 7.

"Sure, the federal employees would love to see it pass. I just don't think that the politicians want to pass it," Jones said. "With that bill being passed, it would probably eliminate the leverage that they want to use to use the federal employee to whatever they need to use this for in their political bargaining."

Funding sparked a fire outside of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Congressman Greg Casar was outside the facility speaking to reporters when Sen.John Cornyn arrived to deliver food to TSOs.

CASAR: There's a bipartisan bill to fund just the TSA. Can we do that together?

CORNYN: Not acceptable.

CASAR: Not acceptable to fund just the TSA.

CORNYN: How about all the terrorist attacks, like we've seen down in Sixth Street? Do you want those to continue? Tell the Democrats to vote for funding the DHS.

CASAR: Let's talk about each one. Would you fund the TSA with me? Sounds like, instead of bringing people burgers, he should bring them their paychecks.

With no end in sight, donations and gift cards have been going to TSA employees across the country. Jones said it's a band-aid to a severed leg, even though they are grateful.

"They need $3,000 or $4,000, not $20 for gas so you can get to work," Jones said.