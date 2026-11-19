Temperatures are less cold Thursday morning, in the 40s and 50s, but still cool enough that you'll need a jacket on your way out the door. You may also notice some pockets of patchy dense fog during your morning drive.

Expect highs Thursday to stay in the lower 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Highs remain above average into the weekend ahead of the first cold front moving through Saturday night, which will drop temperatures into the 60s on Sunday. This first front brings a low 20% chance of showers, and then another cold front moves through on Monday.

The second cold front brings in much cooler air, with temperatures falling into the 50s and staying this way through Thanksgiving.

The First Alert Weather Team says some mornings next week could be in the 30s across the DFW Metroplex.