Temperatures spike into upper 90s, prompting heat advisory for North Texas amid potential for rain

It is a warm, muggy start to Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the 70s. Expect temperatures to really heat up, with highs in the lower to mid-90s and feels-like temperatures over 100°.

Looking ahead to Thursday, a First Alert Weather Day is in place due to extreme heat, with a heat advisory in effect at noon. Feels-like temperatures will reach 110°, with actual temperatures approaching 100°.

A front approaches on Thursday night, which will increase rain chances, but unfortunately, this won't do too much to the feels-like temperatures.

Expect heat index values or feels-like temperatures to remain at or above 100 ° this weekend and well into next week. Father's Day looks mainly dry with only an isolated shower or storm chance. Stay cool.