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Temperatures spike into upper 90s, prompting heat advisory for North Texas amid potential for rain

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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It is a warm, muggy start to Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the 70s. Expect temperatures to really heat up, with highs in the lower to mid-90s and feels-like temperatures over 100°. 

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Looking ahead to Thursday, a First Alert Weather Day is in place due to extreme heat, with a heat advisory in effect at noon. Feels-like temperatures will reach 110°, with actual temperatures approaching 100°.

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A front approaches on Thursday night, which will increase rain chances, but unfortunately, this won't do too much to the feels-like temperatures.

Expect heat index values or feels-like temperatures to remain at or above 100 ° this weekend and well into next week.  Father's Day looks mainly dry with only an isolated shower or storm chance.  Stay cool. 

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