Workweek starts muggy as rain chances increase, temperatures warm across North Texas

After plenty of rain on Sunday, most will wake up to dry and muggy conditions on Monday morning. There is an air quality alert in place due to high levels of ozone pollution outside, as winds are fairly light.

By the afternoon, DFW will once again have a chance to see isolated showers and thunderstorms, though coverage is expected to be less than on Sunday.

If the storms move slowly again, as they did on Sunday, residents will have to watch closely for flooding. While severe weather is not expected, small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours will be expected.

More isolated storms will be possible on Tuesday before better rain chances arrive on Wednesday. Parts of the area are under a level 2/4 flood risk.

After Wednesday, rain chances go down, but the heat cranks up. Expect hot, humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. As of now, next weekend looks mainly dry with only a 20% chance for an isolated storm or two both days.