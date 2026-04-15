Dallas police corporal accused of evading arrest after alleged prostitution solicitation, placed on leave

A senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department is on administrative leave after turning himself in on an evading arrest charge tied to an October 2025 incident in which he was allegedly seen soliciting prostitutes, the department confirmed Wednesday.

Police said Joshua Gonzalez surrendered Tuesday on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle. He has been with the department since August 2010 and works in the Criminal Intelligence Division. His leave is pending the outcome of an internal investigation, the department said.

An affidavit for Gonzalez's arrest said that around 10:40 p.m. on October 8, 2025, two officers on a routine patrol along Shady Trail in northwest Dallas saw a sedan stopped on the side of the road, appearing to solicit two women for prostitution. The car, which the affidavit says was driven by Gonzalez, didn't stop at a red light as the officers tracked him.

When the officers tried to stop the car, Gonzalez instead reportedly sped off.

A check of the car's license plate revealed it was registered to the City of Dallas, the affidavit says, and that surveillance footage reviewed from the city's Central Service gas pumps showed Gonzalez filling its tank up several times before the incident.

The investigation confirmed the car was assigned to the police department's Criminal Intelligence Division, and the affidavit notes that cellphone call records showed he immediately drove back to his home in Waxahachie right after speeding off.

The day after he sped off, the affidavit says Gonzalez was seen again failing to come to a stop along Royal Lane thanks to a Flock alert. This time, Gonzalez pulled over for a traffic stop initiated by two other officers, and identified himself to them.