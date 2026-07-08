19-year-old suspect wanted for February shooting, killing of woman in Dallas, police say

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a February shooting that left a 24-year-old woman dead.

DPD said Jordan Hooker is the third suspect wanted for murder in the shooting and killing of Kayli Lopez. He's described as a Black man standing at about 5'7" and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Dallas Police are searching for 19-year-old Jordan Hooker in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman. Dallas Police Department

In May, police announced they had made two arrests in the case, 22-year-old Jaylon Hooker and 21-year-old Mycana Price.

How the shooting unfolded

DPD said on Feb. 10, officers were called to the shooting in the 2200 block of S. Zang Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found two victims, Lopez and a 21-year-old man. Officers said Lopez was unresponsive when Dallas Fire-Rescue transported both victims to the hospital.

Lopez was later pronounced dead, while the second victim survived.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said anyone with information leading to the arrest of Jordan Hooker should call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay for information that leads to his arrest and indictment in the case.