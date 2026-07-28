Federal, Dallas officials to discuss recent crackdown on sex trafficking in North Texas

The U.S. Attorney in Dallas is holding a news conference on Thursday morning to discuss recent efforts to combat and prosecute sex trafficking.

Ryan Raybould, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, will be joined by Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux, Travis Pickard, the special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Dallas, and Christopher J. Altemus, the special agent in charge of the Texas office of IRS Criminal Investigation.

Raybould's office did not provide any more specifics ahead of the news conference.

CBS News Texas will stream the news conference on the CBS News app, the CBS Texas YouTube page and in the player above.