Austin truck driver sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, murdering woman in Dallas

A truck driver is going to spend life in prison after being convicted of murdering 25-year-old Caleigha Zangari and dumping her body in a wooded area near Dallas.

Naasson Hazzard, 28, from Austin, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. There is no parole in federal court.

In February, a jury found Hazzard guilty of kidnapping resulting in death, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Cellphone records revealed suspects trail

During the nine-day trial, evidence showed the victim, a U.S. Army Veteran and mother from San Diego, entered Hazzard's truck in Dallas at 9:27 p.m. on Aug. 15. Cellphone records indicated that Hazzard remained in a nearby parking lot for 17 minutes after picking her up before driving for over three hours to a wooded area off Highway 11 in Pittsburg, the news release said.

Hazzard then sent a message to his boss saying he would be out sick the next day and remained at the location for almost an hour before completing a workload, authorities said. He later visited the scene with his wife before switching cellphones, deleting Google and Life360 location-sharing accounts and cleaning the truck with bleach.

He also searched online "how many years for first second and third degree murders," while his wife searched for "Pittsburg Texas news," according to prosecutors.

On Aug. 23, agents found the victim's body with a plastic bag around her head and her shattered cellphone on the side of the road.