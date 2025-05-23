Rising rent forces Dallas restaurant to close after 15 years

As the Dallas-Fort Worth restaurant industry continues to expand, rising rent prices are forcing some longtime establishments to shut down.

After 15 years of serving customers, Meddlesome Moth closed its doors for good on Wednesday. Owner Shannon Wynne designed every inch of the space — from the three famous stained-glass windows that once belonged to the Hard Rock Cafe to the Texas-themed art in every corner.

For him, this goodbye is personal.

"Oh, we will miss it terribly," Wynne said. "But I think we've done a lot to develop this area."

A pioneer in Dallas' Design District

Wynne says Meddlesome Moth was the first restaurant to open in Dallas' Design District, paving the way for growth and development in the area.

"I think that my satisfaction comes from the fact that when we opened, everybody told me it was a dangerous area and nobody would come," Wynne said. "I've lived here my entire life. I knew it was going to be fine."

Rent hikes force closure

Despite its success, Wynne said skyrocketing rent made it impossible to continue operating.

"In order for us to have stayed here, we would have had to raise prices 20%," Wynne said. "When they raised the rent so much that we couldn't afford it, we knew it was time to go."

Other restaurants facing similar struggles

Meddlesome Moth is just one in a string of restaurant closures. Fernando's Tex-Mex shut down both locations in April after 20 years, citing an inability to reach a lease agreement. Trompo, a beloved taco spot in East Dallas, also closed last year due to rent increases.

Restaurant real estate expert Andy Anderson of Restaurant Properties Group says the city's booming food scene is pushing out longtime operators.

"I think we have the most competitive restaurant market in the United States," Anderson said. "Growth and demand definitely drive prices higher. Many local favorites are being squeezed out by operators with deeper pockets."

Anderson advises restaurant owners to secure long-term leases, as rental rates are expected to continue rising.

A bittersweet farewell

As patrons ate their last meals at Meddlesome Moth, chef Chad Kelly returned to say goodbye to the restaurant that gave him his first job.

"Oh, so many emotions, so many different things, you know—kind of disbelief. It has been such a great run," Kelly said.

Wynne, who still operates multiple restaurants across North Texas, said Meddlesome Moth will always hold a special place in his heart.

"It's a bittersweet thing, but we're happy to let somebody else come in and try to make their mark," Wynne said.