2 Dallas residents sentenced after pleading guilty to selling over $600,000 of fentanyl

Grieving North Texas father sees justice as dealer gets life for son’s fentanyl death

Grieving North Texas father sees justice as dealer gets life for son’s fentanyl death

Grieving North Texas father sees justice as dealer gets life for son’s fentanyl death

Two Dallas residents have been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing over $600,000 worth of fentanyl, according to the United States Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas.

In October, Christle Nadia Ruiz, 22, and Ricardo Antonio Flores, 29, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. They were sentenced on June 26 to 188 months each in prison.

Flores and Ruiz lived together and sold fentanyl out of a home in Dallas, USAO said.

In February 2023, Flores sold 1,000 fentanyl pills and another 1,000 fentanyl pills in March 2023. Both times in exchange for $2,000.

In April 2023, Ruiz received a shipment of approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills that she and Flores were planning to distribute, USAO said. On the same day, while officers executed a search warrant at their home, Ruiz attempted to flush several fentanyl pills down the toilet.

Fentanyl found during the search of Flores and Ruiz's home in Dallas. United States Attorney's Office Northern District of Texas

Ruiz also allegedly received approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills about a month before the search warrant was executed. According to USAO, she used a social media account with the phrases "Happy vibes . . . Thug Paradise," advertising the sale of fentanyl.

"The staggering amount of fentanyl in this case would have caused far-reaching devastation to our families and community, but for the tremendous efforts of our law enforcement partners in apprehending these defendants and keeping this deadly poison off the streets," said acting United States Attorney Nancy Larson. "We are resolved to relentlessly pursue these offenders and seek the lengthy prison sentences they deserve."

USAO said the street value of one fentanyl pill is $10 in Dallas, making the estimated street value of 60,000 pills $600,000.