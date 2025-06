Grieving North Texas father sees justice as dealer gets life for son’s fentanyl death A Fort Worth father saw justice on Wednesday as his son’s drug dealer was sentenced to life in prison. Brandon Harrison, 26, died after taking a fentanyl-laced pill. He was trying to stay sober, but the dealer repeatedly pressured him. The conviction and sentencing mark Tarrant County’s first murder conviction under Texas’ new fentanyl law.