Dallas rapper Yella Beezy charged with allegedly hiring hitman in Mo3's murder

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, has been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in the death of Melvin Noble.

Noble, a Dallas rapper known as Mo3, died on Nov. 11, 2020, after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E. Mo3 was best known for his 2018 hit single "Errybody."

Markies Conway, "Yella Beezy" Dallas Police Department

According to court documents, Conway allegedly had Kewon White carry out the murder for remuneration, or a cash payment, which he promised to provide. Following this agreement, White is said to have shot Noble with a firearm.

Conway, now 33 years old, was arrested by Dallas police on March 20 and booked into the Dallas County Jail.

In 2021, Conway, who previously opened for Jay-Z and Beyonce, was arrested in Collin County on three charges of sexual assault, abandoned endangered child and unlawful carrying a weapon. Those charges were later dismissed.

In 2018, Conway was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.