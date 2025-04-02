Dallas rabbi arrested for alleged indecency with a child, officials say

A rabbi who served as the director of Jewish Life at a Dallas school has been charged with indecency with a child, officials said.

Dallas police arrested 43-year-old Yizhak Meir Sabo and charged him with indecency with a child, sexual contact on Tuesday, April 1. Sabo was employed at the Akiba Yavneh Academy at the time of his arrest.

Officials with Akiba Yavneh Academy, a modern Orthodox, co-ed, early childhood through 12th-grade college-preparatory school in Dallas, confirmed Sabo was arrested by Dallas police for indecency with a child.

According to AYA, the school found out about the allegations on March 27 and alerted parents, staff and the community that day. AYA said Sabo was placed on administrative leave and law enforcement and Child Protective Services were notified as soon as the school became aware of the allegations.

"The allegations were shocking and serious, and the conduct described antithetical to our school's culture and values," AYA said in a statement.

The school also said the police "emphasized" that the allegations do not involve any students or staff within the early childhood program or lower school.

The school said it is also conducting its own investigation into alleged misconduct.

Sabo's bond is listed at $100,000.