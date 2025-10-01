Dallas print shop keeps art of paper alive after 90 years

Dallas print shop keeps tradition alive after 90 years of ink and craftsmanship

If you've ever been to the State Fair of Texas, chances are you've seen their work. For more than 90 years, a Dallas family print shop has helped keep the art of printing alive, leaving its mark on the city's history.

From the fair's official posters to projects for high-profile clients across Dallas, Millet the Printer's work is everywhere. And while much of the world has gone digital, the Millets continue to do it the old-fashioned way.

Ink, paper and humming presses

At their shop in Dallas, the air smells of ink and paper, presses hum, and the walls carry nearly a century of history.

"It started in 1933 with my great-grandfather," said CEO Chris Millet. William Lyle Millet launched the business with just $2,000, selling forms on Commerce Street in the morning and printing them by hand in the afternoon.

Four generations and counting

Since then, four generations of Millets have carried on the family legacy. Their current location, tucked away since 1966, still feels like a retro time capsule.

"Back in the '60s, '70s, and '80s, it was all print. That was the boom of printing," Chris Millet said.

Clients from hospitals to furniture

The family's work has reached far beyond their walls. They've printed for clients including Weir's Furniture, Parkland Hospital and, perhaps most famously, the State Fair of Texas.

"The lady that worked for the fair lived across the street from my dad. It was his account from the beginning," said Dana Millet, vice president of the company. "It's been forever."

Old machines, timeless passion

Though the world has changed, their passion has not. The Millets pride themselves on keeping tradition alive, using equipment like a 1919 engraving press that still runs strong.

"This machine was built in 1919, made out of solid cast iron," Dana Millet said. "It's an engraving machine, it's engraving gold."

Imperfect prints with character

They call it old-school, but to them, it's timeless.

"In the digital age, everything is perfect," Millet said. "Now people are craving the opposite. They don't want perfect. They want something with character and style."

Marking moments that matter

That demand has kept their business thriving. And just like the State Fair posters that roll out of their shop year after year, Millet the Printer isn't just about ink on paper — it's about making something real, and marking the moments that matter most.