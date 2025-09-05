Dallas launches new division to keep nightlife safe and thriving

In Dallas, nightlife brings in billions every year. However, city leaders say that success can depend on safety. So now, a new division is working to protect both.

Evan Kalstad says you can always expect a crowd at his Deep Ellum taproom, Trinity Cider, when the weekend arrives.

"You work all week and, on the weekend, and on the evenings, it's time to have some fun," he said. "We just got to be safe when we do it."

Businesses take safety seriously

To do that, he's put multiple safety and security measures in place. His business has also earned a Copper Star certification from the nonprofit 24HourDallas, signifying a commitment to providing a safe and inclusive environment.

"When people feel like they're safe then they go out and they walk around, and they come into our business," he said.

City launches new safety division

Recognizing this, the City of Dallas has created the Nighttime Economy & Responsible Hospitality Division.

It's a central hub that brings together residents, businesses, community leaders and public safety to support the city's social economy.

"Dallas is a $24 billion nighttime economy from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.," manager Edward Grant said. "With our team, we're the group that helps coordinate all of those puzzle pieces that go together in creating a safe night."

Preparing for global attention

The city says the overall goal is to keep the nightlife scene safe, vibrant and ready for global events, like the World Cup.

"So what you'll see from us in the future is big focuses on women's safety, big focuses on harm reduction, along with getting our venues prepared for major events that are coming to the city as you know next year," Grant said.

Community summit set for October

Next month, they'll host their first community education event. The Glow Up Summit will take place Oct. 14 at Dec on Dragon.

"I think it's really good," Kalstad said.

"We have Deep Ellum security, we have businesses doing their own security, and we have the city doing their thing."