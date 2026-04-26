Two DWI arrests made after drivers hit Dallas police squad cars hours apart, authorities say

Dallas police officers spent the night dodging more than just severe weather.

Two drivers slammed into two squad cars within a couple of hours and wound up under arrest, records show.

The first crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Frankford Road. One officer was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. The driver, identified as 46‑year‑old Randy Jones, was arrested, booked into the Dallas County Jail, and charged with DWI, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The second crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Reagan Street. No officers were hurt. The driver - 27‑year‑old Brooke Arnold - was taken into custody at the scene and later booked into the Dallas County Jail on a DWI charge, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates if additional information becomes available.