Dallas police searching for suspect in drive by shooting

Dallas police are investigating a shooting incident that happened near 2600 Main Street early Thursday morning.

Investigators said the man was shot by an unknown suspect while driving along I-45. After the shooting, the man exited the highway and drove towards the Deep Ellum neighborhood for help from emergency responders, including Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries but at the scene, a CBS News Texas photographer was told the man was hot in the leg.

Video from the scene showed portions of the street blocked off while Dallas police looked in and around a sedan with shattered glass and bullet holes.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody.