Dallas police release video of shootout with murder suspect who wounded officer

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police have released dramatic video of last week's shootout with a murder suspect that left an officer wounded.

But it's what Chief Eddie Garcia revealed about the suspect—who was later arrested—that is generating outrage.

The chief held a news conference Monday, saying the media would likely be reporting on the officer's funeral this week if not for his bulletproof vest.

Garcia also said the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Juan Lopez, was here illegally and had been deported from the U.S. nine times over the past 20 years.

One of the several body and dash cam videos released by the department showed the moment two officers happened upon Lopez firing a gun at someone inside a vehicle near Fair Park.

He then turned the weapon on officers, who returned fire.

The shooting led to a high speed chase during which Zavala Lopez made a U-turn and fired at officers again, hitting one in his chest.

About seven hours later, Lopez was tracked to Lewsiville, where body cams of SWAT officers show them searching a horse barn where they found him with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Lopez now faces multiple charges and Chief Garcia said his case is an example of how too many people are carrying guns who aren't legally allowed to.

"I think it's time to hold individuals accountable who have no business practicing that right," the chief said. "That's what I believe. I believe there's a lot of law-abiding individuals who have the right to the Second Amendment, but there are also a lot of lapses in our system with not holding individuals who have no business having firearms, specifically criminals, from sharing that."

The victim killed in the initial shooting has since been identified as 60-year-old Rupert Salgado. Sources say he and Lopez knew each other and had a dispute over a relationship with a woman.

Garcia said this is the seventh time this year that his officers have been fired at.