Dallas Police Department releases dashcam footage of officers shooting gunman who killed Darron Burks

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – Days after Dallas police officer Darron Burks was killed, the Dallas Police Department released dashcam footage showing what happened next.

Burks was one of three Dallas police officers shot Thursday night, in what police chief Eddie Garcia called a targeted attack.

The video started with the gunman, Corey Cobb-Bey, stopping his car in the middle of the I-35E and several police vehicles pulling up behind him. 

Cobb-Bey then got out of his car with a "long gun." Police were audibly yelling at him to drop the weapon as he continued inching closer to police. Officers then fired their weapons several times and Cobb-Bey fell to the ground. 

Senior Corporal Jamie Farmer, one of the officers who was shot earlier that night, was released from the hospital on Monday, DPD said. Senior Corporal Karissa David, who was also shot earlier that night, remains in critical but stable condition.

Many community members continue to mourn the loss of Burks. As many as a hundred people gathered Sunday at the South Central Police District along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas to share fond memories of the beloved classmate, teammate and friend.

There will be two public visitations for Burks, one on Sept. 6, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and another on Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Watermark Church in Dallas.

Viewer discretion is advised in the video above. CBS News Texas stopped the video before gunshots began.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

