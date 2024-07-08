Dallas police release body cam footage after robbery suspect fatally shot on July 4

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department released body cam footage Monday after an officer fatally shot a suspected robber in the early hours of July 4.

The incident began when officers responded to a robbery call at "an illegal game room" in the 2900 block of Lancaster around 1 a.m. Surveillance video of the robbery shows the suspect, 34-year-old Timothy Jefferson and another suspect, rounding up people in the game room parking lot and forcing them inside. At least one person was pistol-whipped, police said.

Four suspects fled the scene, including Jefferson, jumped a fence and ran toward Senior Corporal Ruben Martinez, who was on covert patrol nearby.

Jefferson and Martinez briefly pointed their guns at each other before Jefferson ducked and dropped his gun, according to the report. Police say Jefferson then took a small step toward the weapon, prompting Martinez to fire four shots at Jefferson.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Officer Martinez has been with the department since 2012. He adds Martinez was not wearing his body camera because the suspect approached his vehicle before Martinez could put it on and start recording.

Jefferson was then taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Garcia adds Jefferson had an extensive criminal history, including prison time for a string of business robberies in 2009.

"This type of event is never our intended outcome," Garcia said, "But ultimately, here we are again because of the dangerous actions and choices of suspects wanted in our city."

Councilmember Carol King says illegal gaming centers have been a problem in the area, but the city is working hard to shut them down.

"We are really cracking down on those businesses that don't add value to our community," King said. "And oftentimes these are storefronts, and they appear to be legitimate on the outside of the front."

Investigators say four people were involved in the robbery. Two suspects are in custody, while one remains at large. No officers were injured. The illegal gaming center has been shut down and its owner has also been arrested.

This marks the third officer-involved shooting in Dallas this year.