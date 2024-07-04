1 dead, 2 in custody after officer-involved shooting in Dallas

Dallas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Lancaster Road when police were responding to a robbery.

DPD says three suspects ran out of the backdoor of an illegal game room in the area then jumped a fence to where officers were.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at an officer. The officer and the suspect "struggled," according to DPD. An officer then fired their weapon, hitting one of the suspects.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where they died. The two other suspects were not injured and were taken into police custody.

No police officers were injured.

A large part of South Lancaster Road is blocked off with dozens of police vehicles and will remain closed while the investigation continues.

DPD says Chief Eddie Garcia will give an update on the investigation next week.